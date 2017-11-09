Portia de Rossi Accuses Steven Seagal of Sexual Misconduct, Wife Ellen DeGeneres Shows Her Support
Portia de Rossi has bravely come forward with a story about what happened when she met with Steven Seagal in regards to a movie.
“My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office,” Portia wrote on her Twitter account. “He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘well, I didn’t know if he was your type.’”
Portia‘s wife Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter after Portia revealed her story and wrote, “I’m proud of my wife.”
My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.”
— Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017