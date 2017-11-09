Top Stories
2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 8:25 am

Portia de Rossi Accuses Steven Seagal of Sexual Misconduct, Wife Ellen DeGeneres Shows Her Support

Portia de Rossi Accuses Steven Seagal of Sexual Misconduct, Wife Ellen DeGeneres Shows Her Support

Portia de Rossi has bravely come forward with a story about what happened when she met with Steven Seagal in regards to a movie.

“My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office,” Portia wrote on her Twitter account. “He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘well, I didn’t know if he was your type.’”

Portia‘s wife Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter after Portia revealed her story and wrote, “I’m proud of my wife.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Steven Seagal

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr
  • rubie

    I have been reading and discussing the nasty behavior of these disgusting men!, but I just realized something, what about these disgusting woman that knew this sort of crap was going on…what about them??? lets all start talking about them and bringing charges as an accomplice , perhaps that will stop these type of woman in the future, lets hold everyone involved accountable, not just the men!!!!