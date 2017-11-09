Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 6:35 pm

Prince Harry Jokes with Fan About Meghan Markle's Whereabouts

Prince Harry Jokes with Fan About Meghan Markle's Whereabouts

Prince Harry had a funny response when a fan asked him where his girlfriend Meghan Markle was during his latest public appearance!

The 33-year-old royal attended a ceremony to honor the fallen soldiers from the first two world wars on Thursday (November 9) at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance in London, England.

Harry had a funny moment while greeting a soldier named Matt Weston, who lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan.

“I took the mickey and asked where his missus was and he said she wasn’t here,” Weston told reporters (via People).

Click inside to find out what Prince Harry said next…

“I asked if she would come next time because she’s awesome, and he said he couldn’t hide her anywhere — but I said you wouldn’t have to hide her,” Matt added.
