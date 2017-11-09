Rainsford feat. Twin Shadow: 'Intentions' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Rainsford is back with a new single called “Intentions,” which you can listen to right here!

The Los Angeles-based rising indie-pop sensation dropped her latest track on Wednesday (November 8), which is a collaboration with Twin Shadow.

The lush, nostalgic track was co-written and produced by Nick Dungo.

“My co-writer Nick and I ended up combining two songs we were working on, completely reproduced it several times, and what you hear is the final result. Given the content of the song, we thought it would really benefit from a male voice. So we were thrilled when George (Twin Shadow) wanted to sing on the chorus with me,” she explains.

“The initial inspiration for the song came from a confusing experience I was going through with a girl. Later the lyrics were influenced by a similar experience with a guy I started dating. In both cases neither of us really knew what we wanted and were scared to truly speak our minds, leaving me wondering ‘what are your intentions?’”

Rainsford‘s EP will be released in the beginning of 2018.

“Intentions” will be available to purchase and stream on November 10. Listen below!