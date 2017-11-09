Sandra Bullock to Play Senator Wendy Davis in New Movie 'Let Her Speak'!

Sandra Bullock is about to get political in her next screen role.

The 53-year-old actress is attached to a new project called Let Her Speak, according to Deadline.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Bullock

In the movie, Sandra will play Democratic Texas State Senator Wendy Davis, who made headlines after staging a 13-hour filibuster that stalled Republican leaders from enacting one of the country’s most restrictive anti-choice laws.

Let Her Speak will focus on that historic day.

Producers are currently securing a director and distributor for the project.