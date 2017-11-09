Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 6:22 pm

Sandra Bullock to Play Senator Wendy Davis in New Movie 'Let Her Speak'!

Sandra Bullock to Play Senator Wendy Davis in New Movie 'Let Her Speak'!

Sandra Bullock is about to get political in her next screen role.

The 53-year-old actress is attached to a new project called Let Her Speak, according to Deadline.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Bullock

In the movie, Sandra will play Democratic Texas State Senator Wendy Davis, who made headlines after staging a 13-hour filibuster that stalled Republican leaders from enacting one of the country’s most restrictive anti-choice laws.

Let Her Speak will focus on that historic day.

Producers are currently securing a director and distributor for the project.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Sandra Bullock, Wendy Davis

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr