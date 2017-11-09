Top Stories
Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 10:42 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Shopping Date

Scott Disick takes girlfriend Sofia Richie shopping at Barneys New York on Thursday afternoon (November 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old TV personality looked cool in a black and white flannel shirt, jeans, and sunglasses while his 19-year-old model girlfriend rocked a bold, red tracksuit and heels for their afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick

A few days ago, Sofia took to Instagram to share a cute photo of herself giving a kiss to a little turtle while on the beach.

“Sending him off to the big world,” Sofia captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

