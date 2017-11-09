Second Woman Comes Forward to Accuse Ed Westwick of Rape

Just days after actress Kristina Cohen came forward to accuse Ed Westwick of rape, which he denied, a second woman is now coming forward with an allegation.

Aurélie Wynn, previously known as Aurelie Marie Cao before giving up acting, wrote on Facebook that the 30-year-old Gossip Girl star raped her in July of 2014.

Aurélie explained that she was invited over to the Glendower Estates where he was renting, and that her alleged assault was similar to Kristina‘s: “I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny. When it was over I got my cellphone and found that the girl that had invited me had left or got kicked out.”

She also alleges that her then-boyfriend, Glee‘s Mark Salling, broke up with her after she told him.

“I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me. My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be ‘that girl’ and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame.”

Ed‘s rep reportedly hung up on the phone when contacted by Deadline for comment.

The LAPD is currently investigating the initial rape claim made by Kristina.