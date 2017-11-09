Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

James McAvoy filmed an extremely intense scene for Glass, the sequel to Split, on Thursday (November 9) in Allentown, Pa.

The 38-year-old actor was seen in character as Kevin Wendell Crumb, seemingly attacking some riot police for the movie.

The M. Night Shyamalan sequel will be part of the world of the 2000 film Unbreakable, which starred Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. Both of the guys will appear in Glass, set for release on January 18, 2019.

See all the new set photos below…