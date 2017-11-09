Sia's 'Snowman' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Sia has just released her new song “Snowman” off of first-ever holiday album Everyday is Christmas.

The new album is set to be released on November 17, just in time to get you in the holiday spirit!

Sia wrote the collection of original holiday songs with producer Greg Kurstin. Festive songs like “Candy Cane Lane,” “Ho Ho Ho,” and “Puppies Are Forever” are anchored by ballads “Underneath The Christmas Lights,” “Snowman,” and “Snowflake” will also be included on the set.

