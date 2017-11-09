'Star Wars,' 'High School Musical,' & 'Monsters, Inc.' to Get TV Series on Disney Streaming Service

Disney’s upcoming streaming service has announced three exciting new series!

A live-action Star Wars series is in the works and it is set to launch in 2019.

New shows based on the Disney Channel film franchise High School Musical and the beloved Pixar film Monsters, Inc. are also in the works, according to THR.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the new shows during a quarterly earnings call with investors on Thursday (November 9) and he also talked about the pricing for the streaming service, which he says will be lower than the price of Netflix. The company is also considering licensing content from other studios for the streaming service!

The Star Wars news comes right after plans for a new film trilogy were announced.