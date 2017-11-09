Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 5:57 pm

'Star Wars,' 'High School Musical,' & 'Monsters, Inc.' to Get TV Series on Disney Streaming Service

'Star Wars,' 'High School Musical,' & 'Monsters, Inc.' to Get TV Series on Disney Streaming Service

Disney’s upcoming streaming service has announced three exciting new series!

A live-action Star Wars series is in the works and it is set to launch in 2019.

New shows based on the Disney Channel film franchise High School Musical and the beloved Pixar film Monsters, Inc. are also in the works, according to THR.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the new shows during a quarterly earnings call with investors on Thursday (November 9) and he also talked about the pricing for the streaming service, which he says will be lower than the price of Netflix. The company is also considering licensing content from other studios for the streaming service!

The Star Wars news comes right after plans for a new film trilogy were announced.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney/Lucasfilm
Posted to: High School Musical, Monsters Inc, Star Wars, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr