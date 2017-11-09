Top Stories
2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 12:38 am

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles & Kristian Bush Reunite at CMA Awards 2017 & Tease New Music!

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles & Kristian Bush Reunite at CMA Awards 2017 & Tease New Music!

Is new Sugarland music on the horizon?!

Former bandmates Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush reunited on stage during the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The duo hit the stage to present the award for Vocal Duo of the Year – which Sugarland has won five times in the past.

In fact, we’re here to present the CMA Award we won together in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 … and well, who knows?” Jennifer said to Kristian before presenting the award to the Brothers Osborne.

The two went their separate ways back in 2011 and each released separate music projects, but it looks like they might have new music coming out soon!

Stay tuned for hopefully new Sugarland music soon!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer nettles kristian bush reunite at cma awards 2017 01
jennifer nettles kristian bush reunite at cma awards 2017 02
jennifer nettles kristian bush reunite at cma awards 2017 03
jennifer nettles kristian bush reunite at cma awards 2017 04
jennifer nettles kristian bush reunite at cma awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CMA Awards, CMA Awards, Jennifer Nettles, Kristian Bush, Sugarland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr