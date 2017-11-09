Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles & Kristian Bush Reunite at CMA Awards 2017 & Tease New Music!

Is new Sugarland music on the horizon?!

Former bandmates Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush reunited on stage during the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The duo hit the stage to present the award for Vocal Duo of the Year – which Sugarland has won five times in the past.

In fact, we’re here to present the CMA Award we won together in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 … and well, who knows?” Jennifer said to Kristian before presenting the award to the Brothers Osborne.

The two went their separate ways back in 2011 and each released separate music projects, but it looks like they might have new music coming out soon!

Stay tuned for hopefully new Sugarland music soon!