Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift‘s new album reputation is officially out now and you can finally download it wherever music is sold!

This is the 27-year-old singer’s sixth studio album and she’s expected to sell a massive two million copies in the first week of release.

Taylor‘s album features 15 songs, including “End Game,” a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and rapper Future.

The album is currently available to download on iTunes, but it is not streaming on any platform as of now. You can listen to previews of songs below though thanks to Apple Music!

