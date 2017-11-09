Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Taylor Swift sits at the piano in her Rhode Island home and sings her song “New Year’s Day” while surrounded by fans.

The 27-year-old singer recorded the performance during her secret session last month and it aired on ABC on Thursday (November 9) during Scandal, just hours before her album reputation is released.

“New Year’s Day” is a slow ballad featured on the new album and it’s the final track of the 15 songs included on the new release. All of the fans present for the performance seemed to know the lyrics already!

Watch the video below!