2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 9:24 am

Taylor Swift's 'New Year's Day' Sneak Peek Performance Video - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift's 'New Year's Day' Sneak Peek Performance Video - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift is giving a live performance of her new song “New Year’s Day” from her album Reputation tonight during TGIT on ABC!

A new promo was released moments ago of Taylor‘s performance of the never-before-heard song. It will air during Scandal tonight, so be sure to tune in!

The performance was filmed at her Rhode Island home during one of her listening sessions for Reputation, which is out at midnight.

The performance comes on the heels of Taylor‘s Song of the Year win for “Better Man,” written for Little Big Town, during last night’s 2017 CMA Awards.
