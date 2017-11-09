Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 12:14 pm

The 'Stranger Things' Boys & James Corden Perform as a Motown Super Group - Watch Now!

The 'Stranger Things' Boys & James Corden Perform as a Motown Super Group - Watch Now!

Did you know the Stranger Things kids were almost a Motown super group with James Corden? Strange, but true!

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp teamed up for a hilarious skit on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night (November 7).

This is the untold story behind-the-music – and yes, there’s even a major performance featuring some Motown classics!

The second season of Stranger Things debuted on October 27 on Netflix.

Watch James and the boys – together known as The Upside Downs – get their Motown on below!
