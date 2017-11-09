The Weeknd is All Smiles While Shopping in Calabasas

The Weeknd greets a fan as he heads back to his car after checking out some books at Barnes & Noble on Thursday afternoon (November 8) in Calabasas, Calif.

The newly single 27-year-old entertainer kept things cool in a blue and red Puma tracksuit as he spent the day running errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd

The Weeknd was recently in France where he attended the 2017 NRJ Music Awards and took home the Honor Award.

He also took to Instagram to share a super cool black and white selfie after the show.