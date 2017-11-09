Tom Hiddleston Carries Adorable Puppy in His Arms in London

Tom Hiddleston holding an adorable puppy is certainly going to make your day better!

The 36-year-old actor was seen walking around London, England on Thursday (November 9) holding a puppy in his arms while bundled up for the chilly weather.

Tom‘s film Thor: Ragnarok is currently dominating the box office, and he was seen getting back into his Loki garb on the set of the brand new Avengers film earlier this month.

