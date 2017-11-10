Top Stories
Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 8:00 pm

Aaron Carter Opens Up About Weight Gain: 'I Feel Amazing'

Aaron Carter Opens Up About Weight Gain: 'I Feel Amazing'

Aaron Carter is feeling better than ever lately!

The 29-year-old singer has been spending some time working on his mental health lately and in the process has gained some weight.

Aaron took to his Instagram to reveal that in the past two months he’s gained 45 pounds but he feels great.

He even shared a before and after photo of his body.

“This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!!” Aaron captioned the photo.

Check out Aaron‘s before and after photo below…

A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on

