Top Stories
8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 12:33 am

Aaron Paul & Wife Lauren Are Expecting a Baby Girl!

Aaron Paul & Wife Lauren Are Expecting a Baby Girl!

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren just revealed that they are expecting a baby girl!

The couple told fans about the gender of their baby in Lauren‘s throwback Thursday post on Instagram.

Lauren shared a photo from her trip to Telluride with friends and mentioned how “baby girl” was in her tummy.

“Nothing to say other than I love these humans and I’m missing Telluride. And I’m pleased to introduce you to Flat Aaron. When I travel without the babe, Flat Aaron always comes with and parties. Also, why are we all smiling the exact same way? It’s kinda amazing. Also creepy 😬 Alsooooo baby girl was in my tum here and I had no idea. BUN!” Lauren captioned the photo.

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Paul, Lauren Parsekian, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr