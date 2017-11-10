Aaron Paul & Wife Lauren Are Expecting a Baby Girl!

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren just revealed that they are expecting a baby girl!

The couple told fans about the gender of their baby in Lauren‘s throwback Thursday post on Instagram.

Lauren shared a photo from her trip to Telluride with friends and mentioned how “baby girl” was in her tummy.

“Nothing to say other than I love these humans and I’m missing Telluride. And I’m pleased to introduce you to Flat Aaron. When I travel without the babe, Flat Aaron always comes with and parties. Also, why are we all smiling the exact same way? It’s kinda amazing. Also creepy 😬 Alsooooo baby girl was in my tum here and I had no idea. BUN!” Lauren captioned the photo.