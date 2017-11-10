Aly Raisman Joins McKayla Maroney in Accusing Gynmastics Team Doctor Larry Nassar of Sexual Abuse

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is now joining fellow “Fierce Five” member McKayla Maroney in accusing former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

The 23-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist made the revelation during an upcoming 60 Minutes interview that will air in full on Sunday (November 12).

“Why are we looking at why didn’t the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?” she said during the interview.

Dr. Nassar is currently in jail after pleading guilty to child pornography charges – but not guilty to sexual assault. More than 130 women have filed civil lawsuits against the doctor claiming abuse.

“I am angry. I’m really upset because it’s been– I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just– I can’t– every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think– I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this.”

USA Gymnastics told 60 Minutes that they’ve since adopted new measures to make the sport safer in a statement: “USA Gymnastics is very sorry that any athlete has been harmed…we want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe.”

Watch a preview of Aly‘s interview below.