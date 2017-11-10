Anna Paquin Supports Ellen Page's Story About Brett Ratner's Harassment: 'I Was There'
Anna Paquin is backing up Ellen Page‘s story about Brett Ratner.
Following Ellen‘s post about her experience with sexual harassment on the set of X-Men: The Last Stand, the 35-year-old True Blood actress spoke out on Twitter on Friday (November 10) to support Ellen.
“I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage,” she wrote. “#truth #IStandWithYou.”
“If you can’t think of the glaringly obvious reason I remained silent then perhaps you’ve forgotten that I’ve been in this victim grooming industry since before I hit puberty,” she added.
