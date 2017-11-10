Ansel Elgort Means Business in New 'November Criminals' Stills (Exclusive)

Ansel Elgort gets serious in these new stills from his movie November Criminals, exclusively on JustJared.com.

In them, the 23-year-old actor appears to be chatting with a couple of acquaintances around a table at a bar, and sitting inside a car.

Inspired by the popular coming-of-age novel by the same name, November Criminals tells the story of a pair of college-bound friends who find themselves falling for one another, but after the mysterious murder of their friend and classmate, they defy the authorities and put themselves at risk to uncover the truth from the lies and rumors.

Directed by Sacha Gervasi, the crime drama also stars Chloe Moretz, David Strathairn, and Catherine Keener.

November Criminals is available now on digital and in theaters December 8.

Watch the trailer below, and check out the exclusive stills and official poster in our gallery.