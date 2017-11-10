Top Stories
Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 1:28 pm

Ansel Elgort Means Business in New 'November Criminals' Stills (Exclusive)

Ansel Elgort Means Business in New 'November Criminals' Stills (Exclusive)

Ansel Elgort gets serious in these new stills from his movie November Criminals, exclusively on JustJared.com.

In them, the 23-year-old actor appears to be chatting with a couple of acquaintances around a table at a bar, and sitting inside a car.

Inspired by the popular coming-of-age novel by the same name, November Criminals tells the story of a pair of college-bound friends who find themselves falling for one another, but after the mysterious murder of their friend and classmate, they defy the authorities and put themselves at risk to uncover the truth from the lies and rumors.

Directed by Sacha Gervasi, the crime drama also stars Chloe Moretz, David Strathairn, and Catherine Keener.

November Criminals is available now on digital and in theaters December 8.

Watch the trailer below, and check out the exclusive stills and official poster in our gallery.
Just Jared on Facebook
ansel elgort gets serious in new november criminals stills exclusive 01
ansel elgort gets serious in new november criminals stills exclusive 02
ansel elgort gets serious in new november criminals stills exclusive 03
ansel elgort gets serious in new november criminals stills exclusive 04

Photos: Sergei Bachlakov/Vertical Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment
Posted to: Ansel Elgort, Exclusive, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr