Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 11:56 am

Brian Justin Crum Debuts 'Wild Side' Music Video - Watch Now!

Brian Justin Crum Debuts 'Wild Side' Music Video - Watch Now!

Brian Justin Crum is back, and he’s showing off his “Wild Side.”

The singer-songwriter, who shot to stardom after appearing on the eleventh season of America’s Got Talent as a Top 4 finalist and sailed to No. 2 on the Billboard dance charts with his cover of Robyn‘s “Show Me Love,” returned on Friday (November 10) with his new Frankmusik-penned and produced single.

“It’s important for me as an artist that I share all parts of myself without shame. My fans have seen my vulnerable side, but I am ready for them to see more of me now,” Brian says of the song and video.

The video for “Wild Side” includes archival footage depicting LGBTQ conversion therapy.

“It is important that we acknowledge how far we have come from the archaic time when LGBTQ people were sent to mental hospitals and psychiatric wards to find a cure for their ‘sickness,’ but we still have so far to go. We need to have a healthy attitude towards consensual sex amongst partners. I hope this song opens up that dialogue so members of the LGBTQ community no longer feel shame for their sexual expression,” he explains.

Watch the “Wild Side” video below!
Photos: Luke Sontana
