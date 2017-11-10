Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 2:27 pm

Camila Alves Shares Belated Birthday Wishes for Husband Matthew McConaughey

Camila Alves signs a larger sized version of her Ocean Drive magazine cover while at the release party on Thursday night (November 9) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The 35-year-old model and designer looked gorgeous in her Johanna Ortiz dress as she celebrated the release of her November cover feature.

The day before, Camila celebrated her husband Matthew McConaughey‘s birthday with a sweet note on social media.

“I know I am so late for this post, but i have been enjoying quiet time with my family, and celebrating the most special person i know … Happy birthday to my love! To many more, over and over again!!!!! Words can not describe! Here is to celebrating the man you get me to wake up with every day! Te amo! 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚,” she wrote. Aww!

FYI: Camila is wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes.
