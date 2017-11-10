Catherine Zeta-Jones Gets Family Support at Legacy of Vision Gala

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas are a power couple while attending the Los Angeles Mission’s Legacy of Vision Gala on Thursday (November 9) in Los Angeles.

The longtime couple was joined at the event by Michael‘s son Cameron, as well as his dad Kirk and stepmom Anne.

Michael presented Catherine with the Anne Douglas award at the event, which was named after his stepmother.

“Last night was an amazing and memorable night, where I was honored with the Anne Douglas Award at the Vision of Legacy Gala. So lovely to be with our family for such an important evening on behalf of the Los Angeles Mission! #lamission,” she wrote on her Instagram.