Top Stories
Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 4:46 pm

Cops Called During French Montana's Birthday Party

Cops Called During French Montana's Birthday Party
  • French Montana‘s birthday celebration got a little out of hand when two women began to fight. – TMZ
  • Lindsay Arnold wants to bring this Dancing With The Stars theme back. – Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Bateman‘s wife has come forward with an allegation against a hotelier. – DListed
  • Five bombshells from Ellen Page‘s essay about Brett Ratner and Hollywood abuse. – TooFab
  • Kathy Griffin fainted at her show in Dublin. – Towleroad
  • Charlie Puth has a crush on Jade Thirlwall. – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: French Montana, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr