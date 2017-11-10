Top Stories
Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 3:01 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo Launches Denim Collection With Son Junior

Cristiano Ronaldo Launches Denim Collection With Son Junior

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Junior pose shirtless for the new CR7 Denim Junior collection.

This is the first time that the 32-year-old soccer star’s son has been featured in a fashion campaign.

Junior has shown a real interest in the CR7 brand, and he is starting to enjoy and appreciate well-made quality clothing,” Cristiano told People about including his son. “He is becoming aware of fashion and looking cool. He really loves the collection and wears it all the time so to me it was obvious from the moment I decided to launch CR7 JUNIOR that it made sense that he had an active participation.”
Just Jared on Facebook
cristiano ronaldo launches junior denim collectino with son junior 01
cristiano ronaldo launches junior denim collectino with son junior 02
cristiano ronaldo launches junior denim collectino with son junior 03
cristiano ronaldo launches junior denim collectino with son junior 04
cristiano ronaldo launches junior denim collectino with son junior 05

Photos: Courtesy of CR7 Denim
Posted to: Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr