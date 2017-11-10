Cristiano Ronaldo Launches Denim Collection With Son Junior

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Junior pose shirtless for the new CR7 Denim Junior collection.

This is the first time that the 32-year-old soccer star’s son has been featured in a fashion campaign.

“Junior has shown a real interest in the CR7 brand, and he is starting to enjoy and appreciate well-made quality clothing,” Cristiano told People about including his son. “He is becoming aware of fashion and looking cool. He really loves the collection and wears it all the time so to me it was obvious from the moment I decided to launch CR7 JUNIOR that it made sense that he had an active participation.”