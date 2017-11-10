Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 8:39 am

Diddy Reveals That He's Not Actually Changing His Name to Brother Love - Watch!

Diddy Reveals That He's Not Actually Changing His Name to Brother Love - Watch!

Don’t change the contact name in your phone just yet – Diddy isn’t actually going by Brother Love!

The 48-year-old star revealed to TMZ that he was just a little drunk and kidding around when he decided to declare his sudden name change on Twitter.

Diddy was in New York City when he broke down how his birthday celebration led him down the path to his Brother Love tweet after a couple of drinks. He’s still all love – but that’s not his real name, just an alter-ego!

Watch him explain the confusing name switch-up below.
