Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 5:00 am

Dylan McDermott Sports a Mustache While Out with Maggie Q

Dylan McDermott Sports a Mustache While Out with Maggie Q

Maggie Q holds close to Dylan McDermott as enjoy an afternoon stroll with their dog on Thursday (November 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 56-year-old actor showed off his new mustache while his 38-year-old fiancee flashed her toned tummy in a black sweater and jeans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dylan McDermott

The other day, Maggie took to Instagram to share a cute photo of herself hanging out with a few of her animal friends.

“A girl, a chihuahua, and a tortoise walk into a bar…. @seanandk 😂 #Animallove #thebest,” Maggie captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Maggie Q (@maggieq) on

Just Jared on Facebook
dylan mcdermott sports a mustache while out with maggie q 01
dylan mcdermott sports a mustache while out with maggie q 02
dylan mcdermott sports a mustache while out with maggie q 03
dylan mcdermott sports a mustache while out with maggie q 04
dylan mcdermott sports a mustache while out with maggie q 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dylan McDermott, Maggie Q

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr