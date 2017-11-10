Ellen Page Accuses Brett Ratner of Sexual Harrassment on the Set of 'X-Men'

Ellen Page is the latest star to speak out about sexual harassment in the movie industry.

The 30-year-old actress opened up in a lengthy Facebook post detailing her experience with Brett Ratner while filming X-Men: The Last Stand.

Brett reportedly made Ellen uncomfortable with a degrading comment during a cast and crew meeting before filming, which stayed with her long after the incident.

“I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic,” she wrote.

Several other actresses, including Olivia Munn, have already spoken out against the director.

“Don’t compare wrongs or criminal acts by their degrees of severity. Don’t allow yourselves to be numb to the voices of victims coming forward. Don’t stop demanding our civil rights. I am grateful to anyone and everyone who speaks out against abuse and trauma they have suffered. You are breaking the silence. You are revolution.”

See Ellen‘s full post below.