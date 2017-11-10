Top Stories
Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 12:26 pm

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Eminem and Beyonce Knowles are teaming up on a new track called “Walk On Water,” which you can listen to right here!

The unexpectedly emotional collaboration dropped on Friday (November 10), and features the 45-year-old rapper scribbling notes and delivering verses about his various insecurities and doubts while the 36-year-old Lemonade superstar sings on the chorus.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce Knowles

“I’MMM BACK #WalkOnWater #Revival @Beyonce #ShadyBack,” Eminem wrote on Twitter.

The song is expected to be featured on his forthcoming album, rumored to be titled Revival, which has no release date yet.

Eminem is also set to appear on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on November 18.

Listen to “Walk on Water” below!

Click inside to read the “Walk On Water” lyrics!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Eminem

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr