Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Eminem and Beyonce Knowles are teaming up on a new track called “Walk On Water,” which you can listen to right here!

The unexpectedly emotional collaboration dropped on Friday (November 10), and features the 45-year-old rapper scribbling notes and delivering verses about his various insecurities and doubts while the 36-year-old Lemonade superstar sings on the chorus.

“I’MMM BACK #WalkOnWater #Revival @Beyonce #ShadyBack,” Eminem wrote on Twitter.

The song is expected to be featured on his forthcoming album, rumored to be titled Revival, which has no release date yet.

Eminem is also set to appear on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on November 18.

Listen to “Walk on Water” below!

