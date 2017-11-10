Fri, 10 November 2017 at 2:13 pm
Get to Know Marianna Palka with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)
Marianna Palka‘s new film Bitch is out now in theaters and on demand and we caught up with the actress/writer/director to learn more about her!
The 36-year-old filmmaker, who also stars on the Netflix series GLOW, shared 10 Fun Facts that you probably don’t know about her. Check them out:
- 1. I’m a master diver and could teach you how to scuba dive, as well as take you on a night dive.
- 2. When Bitch was shooting I actually got the acting job on Glow and so I got to do two projects at once. Jaime King was superbly supportive during that chapter as was Jason Ritter. It’s nice when your friends believe in you 100% of the time. We had to laugh!
- 3. The King of Scotland, Sean Connery, gave me the directing award when I was 24 in Edinburgh for my first Sundance feature film (about human intimacy), Good Dick, which people say is the only film with only one female character, which passes the Bechdel Test.
- 4. Luckily I’ve touched the stone of destiny in Scotland and it made me a better artist to touch it! Light shot out of it! It makes you giggle cause it’s so mega.
- 5. I have so much respect it makes me smile, for my niece and her friends, in Glasgow, I’m not worried about the future ’cause it is in their hands and it reassures me because I find that generation to be much greater than ours; and any generation that has come before. We are all #stillyes for #scottishindependence #saoralba. If you wanna know more read the wee blue book. ☺
- 6. My mama has 50% Roma blood so I am 25% Roma blooded and the rest is Polish. I FaceTime my mum and or my niece EVERY DAY!!! Family is everything to me. I love cooking with them, for them, laughing with them.
- 7. For a Scottish Polish person it’s so ridiculously out of the norm I suppose because I don’t drink alcohol. Which is what both of those cultures do a lot of. I just get them all to buy me sparkling waters in the pub. I’m always partying as much as everyone else with the fervor and passion of a life long drunk but I’m just hydrating!
- 8. I have a dog, named Magic who is a wee magic ball of fluff. He directed Egg with me, sitting on my lap this summer at the monitor, in NY I was directing Christina Hendricks, Anna Camp and Alysia Reiner and David Basche (aka “Basche Nation”). Funny stuff in that film. That script is a fun fact in itself.
- 9. I usually go visit places for long chunks of time instead of “going on holiday.” I’ll just live in another country or place for a while. Like before we made Bitch I stayed at Elijah Wood’s place in Austin for ages instead of just a few days. With all the Specter Vision guys, we had such a riot.
- 10. On GLOW all us actresses sing our silly version of this song, “Take me home tonight I don’t wanna see your peen (Is this how you spell ‘Peen?’) in the morning light. Take me home tonight listen to what my vagina says, ‘Be my night time penis.’” Kimmy and Rebekka helped me come up with it and we laugh every time we belt it out to each other in between takes. Being funny keeps us in the moment with each other. It’s a blessing to laugh and laugh. I’ve never had more of a giggle than the GLOW set with these genius ladies!
