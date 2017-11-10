Get to Know Marianna Palka with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Marianna Palka‘s new film Bitch is out now in theaters and on demand and we caught up with the actress/writer/director to learn more about her!

The 36-year-old filmmaker, who also stars on the Netflix series GLOW, shared 10 Fun Facts that you probably don’t know about her. Check them out:

1. I’m a master diver and could teach you how to scuba dive, as well as take you on a night dive.

2. When Bitch was shooting I actually got the acting job on Glow and so I got to do two projects at once. Jaime King was superbly supportive during that chapter as was Jason Ritter . It’s nice when your friends believe in you 100% of the time. We had to laugh!

3. The King of Scotland, Sean Connery , gave me the directing award when I was 24 in Edinburgh for my first Sundance feature film (about human intimacy), Good Dick, which people say is the only film with only one female character, which passes the Bechdel Test.

4. Luckily I've touched the stone of destiny in Scotland and it made me a better artist to touch it! Light shot out of it! It makes you giggle cause it's so mega.

5. I have so much respect it makes me smile, for my niece and her friends, in Glasgow, I’m not worried about the future ’cause it is in their hands and it reassures me because I find that generation to be much greater than ours; and any generation that has come before. We are all #stillyes for #scottishindependence #saoralba. If you wanna know more read the wee blue book. ☺

