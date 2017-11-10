Hilary & Haylie Duff Get In Sisterly Bonding Time at Words with Friends 2 Launch

Hilary Duff and her sister Haylie get in sister time while co-hosting the launch of Words with Friends 2 on Thursday (November 9) at Norah Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

Another pair of famous sisters in attendance at the event were Erin and Sara Foster. Model Alessandra Ambrosio also stepped out!

“Had the best time hosting the launch of Words With Friends 2 with my forever bestie @haylieduff – loving this new game!” Hilary posted on Instagram at the event.

In other news for the Foster sisters, they just joined forces with Bumble as the heads of creative for Bumble Bizz and Bumble BFF. They will focus on developing content to support the larger, global marketing campaigns.