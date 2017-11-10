Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 7:21 pm

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Couple Up for Napa Valley Film Festival 2017

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Couple Up for Napa Valley Film Festival 2017

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed were honored for their philanthropic work last night!

The 38-year-old Vampire Diaries actor and the 29-year-old Twilight actress stepped out for the 2017 Napa Valley Film Festival at the Jam Cellars Ballroom on Thursday (November 9) in Napa, Calif.

Ian looked sharp in his suit and fedora, and Nikki stunned in a lacy black and gold dress and red lipstick.

The day consisted of screenings, culinary demonstrations, and the annual Celebrity Tributes program.

Also in attendance were Gregg Sulkin, Austin Stowell, David Arquette, Nancy Meyers, Ana de Armas, Natalie Morales, Call Me By Your Name‘s Michael Stuhlbarg and Luca Guadagnino, 78/52‘s Elijah Wood, Stuck‘s Giancarlo Esposito, The Shape of Water‘s Michael Shannon, and A Happening of Monumental Proportion‘s Judy Greer.

Ian and Nikki received the Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch Humanitarian Tribute.

“No more pictures Ian- only grapes!” Ian captioned the Instagram video below. “I love this little man… Thank you @jamesonanimalrescueranch for the honor. Your hard work, leadership and compassion are truly magical. What a special group of people-Nikki, @isfofficial and yours truly can not WAIT to collaborate with you. Thank you @napafilmfest for your spirit and creating such a great space for film, philanthropy and conversation with great wine. HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND NAPA.”

30+ pictures inside of Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Napa Valley Film Festival
