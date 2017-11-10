Fri, 10 November 2017 at 12:27 am

Is There a 'Daddy's Home 2' End Credits Scene?

The new holiday-themed comedy Daddy’s Home 2 starring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell is launching into theaters tonight and fans will want to know if they should stay after the credits for an extra scene.

We are able to confirm that there is nothing after the credits, so feel free to leave the theater without worrying about missing anything!

Wahlberg and Ferrell reunite for the sequel and they are joined by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow as their respective fathers, who visit for the holidays.

Go see Daddy’s Home 2, now in theaters!
