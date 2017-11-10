Jason Derulo: 'Tip Toe' feat. French Montana Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Jason Derulo has teamed up with French Montana for a hot new song!

The 28-year-old entertainer and the 32-year-old rapper’s new song “Tip Toe” is out now – and you can listen to it here!

“Tip Toe” is the latest single off of Jason‘s upcoming album 777 which is set to be released later this year.

Listen to “Tip Toe” below!

Click inside to read the lyrics…