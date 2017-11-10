Jason Momoa Gushes About Lisa Bonet on 'Late Late Show': 'I'm A Full-Fledged Stalker'

Jason Momoa made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (November 10) and gushed all about his longtime love Lisa Bonet, who he tied the knot with in a secret wedding back in October!

“Finally, man,” the 38-year-old Justice League star expressed with a laugh, showing off his ring and wedding present — a necklace that took four years to carve — to host James and fellow guest Gael Garcia Bernal.

“Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” Jason continued. “I’m like, I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you’”

“I’m a full-fledged stalker,” Jason joked. “I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I'd] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”



Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet: Love at First Sight

