Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 12:13 pm

Jennifer Hudson & Nicole Scherzinger Get Glam for ITV Gala 2017!

Jennifer Hudson & Nicole Scherzinger Get Glam for ITV Gala 2017!

Jennifer Hudson is picture perfect as she hits the red carpet at the 2017 ITV Gala held at the London Palladium on Thursday (November 9) in London, England.

The 36-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by Nicole Scherzinger and her Pussycat Dolls bandmate Ashley Roberts, as well as Gemma Collins, and Rochelle and Marvin Humes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Hudson

Also in attendance was Jennifer‘s Voice UK fellow coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Olly Murs and host Emma Willis.

“My momma always taught me that u don’t ever want to have to depend on nobody else, I’m so glad I listened!,” Jennifer captioned with her recent Instagram post.


A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

FYI: Jennifer is wearing an Alexander McQueen gown.

Credit: Tristan Fewings; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Roberts, Danny Jones, Emma Willis, gemma collins, Jennifer Hudson, Marvin Humes, Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Pixie Lott, rochelle humes

