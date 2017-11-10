Top Stories
Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 8:58 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Bundle Up For NYC Afternoon

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are keeping warm in chilly temperatures!

The couple was spotted as they left a dance studio on Friday afternoon (November 10) in New York City.

They were also joined by Jennifer‘s nine-year-old son Max (not pictured).

The day before, Jennifer was seen looking glam as she arrived at the Rainbow Room to film a scene of her upcoming film Second Act.

The film tells the story of a big-box store employee who reinvents her life and her life-story, getting the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.

Second Act is set to hit theaters in 2018.
