Jennifer Lopez: 'Amor Amor Amor' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Jennifer Lopez just dropped her new song “Amor Amor Amor” featuring Wisin and you can listen to it right now!

The song is in Spanish and the title translates to “love love love.”

You can download the song now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify. The music video is set to be released in a matter of hours, so make sure to check back for that!

Click inside to read the lyrics…