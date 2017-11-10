Top Stories
8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 12:11 am

Jennifer Lopez: 'Amor Amor Amor' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Jennifer Lopez just dropped her new song “Amor Amor Amor” featuring Wisin and you can listen to it right now!

The song is in Spanish and the title translates to “love love love.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

You can download the song now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify. The music video is set to be released in a matter of hours, so make sure to check back for that!

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Jennifer Lopez’s new song?

Click inside to read the lyrics…

