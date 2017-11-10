Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 12:14 pm

Jennifer Lopez Brings the Heat in 'Amor Amor Amor' Video Feat. Wisin - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez Brings the Heat in 'Amor Amor Amor' Video Feat. Wisin - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez has us falling more and more in love – in “Amor Amor Amor” to be exact.

The 48-year-old superstar shows off her amazing dance skills and hot body in the Jessy Terrero-directed music video for her latest Spanish-language single featuring Puerto Rican reggaeton star Wisin, which just dropped on Friday (November 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

The video was filmed in New York City, and features Jennifer fiercely working it out on a subway platform.

“Amor Amor Amor” is the second single off of Jennifer‘s upcoming Spanish-language album Por Primera Vez, which she’s working on with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Watch the video below!
Photos: Sony Music
