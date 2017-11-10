Jennifer Lopez Brings the Heat in 'Amor Amor Amor' Video Feat. Wisin - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez has us falling more and more in love – in “Amor Amor Amor” to be exact.

The 48-year-old superstar shows off her amazing dance skills and hot body in the Jessy Terrero-directed music video for her latest Spanish-language single featuring Puerto Rican reggaeton star Wisin, which just dropped on Friday (November 10).

The video was filmed in New York City, and features Jennifer fiercely working it out on a subway platform.

“Amor Amor Amor” is the second single off of Jennifer‘s upcoming Spanish-language album Por Primera Vez, which she’s working on with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

