Jenny McCarthy Recalls Steven Seagal Sexual Harassment

Jenny McCarthy is recalling how she was sexually harassed by Steven Seagal during an audition, in light of other recent accusations made against him.

The radio show host, who first told the story to Movieline back in 1998, says Steven requested her to take off her clothes during the audition.

“So I stand across from him and he plops onto a sofa that’s near a fireplace — of course it is — and taps the sofa cushion next to him saying, ‘Take a seat. Relax,’” she said during her Sirius XM Radio show.

Jenny added that he then said, “You know, this part has nudity in it and I can’t really tell what your body looks like in that dress that you’re wearing.”

“But I so wanted to legitimately read for this part that I wasn’t gonna give up yet. So I told him, I said, ‘Listen. My agent says there’s no nudity. I specifically asked her and she said no.’ And you know what he says to me? ‘Well, there is off-camera nudity,’” Jenny added.

She says she promptly left the audition but Steven followed her and threatened, “Don’t tell anybody or else.”

Steven‘s spokesperson has since denied the claims.