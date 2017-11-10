Jonathan Groff Gets Honored as Entertainer of the Year at OUT100 Gala!

Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 10:47 am

Jonathan Groff got a high honor at last night’s (November 9) OUT Magazine #OUT100 Gala!

The 32-year-old Mindhunter star was presented with the Entertainer of the Year award by his former Hamilton co-star Renee Elise Goldsberry at the ceremony presented by Lexus at the Altman Building in New York City.

Also in attendance at the event was Newsmaker of the Year honoree Chelsea Manning, Orange Is The New Black star Lea DeLaria, Bonnie McKee, The Real O’NealsNoah Galvin, Broad City‘s Parker Kit Hill, musical guest Wrabel, Brian Justin Crum, and Shade: Queens of NYC star Marti G Cummings.

Janet Jackson also made an appearance during the ceremony and was honored with the Icon Award.
Credit: Bryan Bedder; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Bonnie McKee, Brian Justin Crum, Chelsea Manning, Jonathan Groff, Lea Delaria, Marti G Cummings, Noah Galvin, Parker Kit Hill, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Wrabel

