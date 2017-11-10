Kate Winslet Reunites with 'Titanic' Co-Star Kathy Bates!

Kate Winslet poses for a photo backstage with Kathy Bates at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday (November 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center of the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kathy presented the Actors Inspiration Award to Kate at the event!

It was a mini-Titanic reunion for Kate and Kathy, who were also joined by co-star Frances Fisher. Can you believe it has been nearly 20 years since the film was released in theaters?!

20+ pictures inside of Kate Winslet and Kathy Bates at the event…