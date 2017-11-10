Top Stories
Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 3:08 am

Kate Winslet Reunites with 'Titanic' Co-Star Kathy Bates!

Kate Winslet Reunites with 'Titanic' Co-Star Kathy Bates!

Kate Winslet poses for a photo backstage with Kathy Bates at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday (November 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center of the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kathy presented the Actors Inspiration Award to Kate at the event!

It was a mini-Titanic reunion for Kate and Kathy, who were also joined by co-star Frances Fisher. Can you believe it has been nearly 20 years since the film was released in theaters?!

20+ pictures inside of Kate Winslet and Kathy Bates at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 01
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 02
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 03
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 04
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 05
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 06
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 07
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 08
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 09
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 10
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 11
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 12
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 13
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 14
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 15
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 16
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 17
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 18
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 19
kate winslet reunites with titanic co star kathy bates 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Frances Fisher, Kate Winslet, Kathy Bates

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr