Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 2:36 pm

Kelly Clarkson Covers En Vogue's 'My Lovin'' for BBC Radio - Watch!

Kelly Clarkson Covers En Vogue's 'My Lovin'' for BBC Radio - Watch!

Kelly Clarkson never lets us down with a cover – and this En Vogue cover is certainly no exception!

The 35-year-old Meaning of Life vocal powerhouse performed “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” for Chris Evans on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday (November 10) in London, England.

As always, Kelly sounded amazing while singing the soulful tune.

The singer is currently in London doing promo for her latest studio album, Meaning of Life.

Watch her performance of the En Vogue cover below!
Photos: BBC Music
