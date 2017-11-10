Kelly Clarkson Covers En Vogue's 'My Lovin'' for BBC Radio - Watch!

Kelly Clarkson never lets us down with a cover – and this En Vogue cover is certainly no exception!

The 35-year-old Meaning of Life vocal powerhouse performed “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” for Chris Evans on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday (November 10) in London, England.

As always, Kelly sounded amazing while singing the soulful tune.

The singer is currently in London doing promo for her latest studio album, Meaning of Life.

Watch her performance of the En Vogue cover below!