Fri, 10 November 2017 at 2:53 pm

Kelly Rowland, Juno Temple, Demi Moore & Daughters Celebrate Gucci Décor Collaboration!

Kelly Rowland and Juno Temple show off their fierce style while posing for photographs at Gucci & Maxfield’s Gucci Décor Collaboration Celebration held at Maxfield Los Angeles on Thursday (November 9).

The 36-year-old entertainer and Juno, 28, were joined at the event by Demi Moore and her three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, Soko, Rowan Blanchard, Erin and Sara Foster, Busy Phillips and her husband Marc Silverstein.

Also in attendance as the musical guests was BORNS, Twin Shadow, Rainey Qualley and James Righton.

Gucci and Maxfield hosted a cocktail event to celebrate a unique collaboration introducing Gucci Décor in the iconic specialty boutique for a limited time only. Through the holiday season, Maxfield will be the exclusive West Coast retailer carrying the eclectic collection of items with which customers can dress their own spaces.
Credit: Owen Kolasinski; Photos: BFA
