Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's New Home Looks Like It's Almost Ready!
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s Hidden Hills home has been under construction for years, but it appears they’re kicking it into high gear to get the job finished for move-in. – TMZ
- Echosmith‘s Christmas EP will put you in the mood for the holidays. – Just Jared Jr
- Dive deeper into Taylor Swift‘s Reputation. – Lainey Gossip
- Khloe Kardashian calls Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick “so f–king dysfunctional.” – TooFab
- Here’s how Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” came to be. – MTV
- Viola Davis speaks out about sexual assault. – Popsugar
