Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 8:15 am

Kristen Bell, Katharine McPhee, & Sara Bareilles Perform at SAG-AFTRA Awards Night

Kristen Bell, Katharine McPhee, & Sara Bareilles Perform at SAG-AFTRA Awards Night

A star-studded lineup of performers hit the stage to entertain the crowd at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday (November 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center of the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kristen Bell performed “Just a Spare,” a deleted song from her animated film Frozen and Sara Bareilles sang her original song “If I Dare” from the new movie Battle of the Sexes.

Katharine McPhee sang “Night and Day” off her upcoming jazz album and Renee Olstead sang “Blue Violet.” Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren performed “Stand Up for Something” from the film Marshall.

Mandy Moore was a presenter at the event and she was joined by This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Katharine is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan dress. Sara is wearing an Eleanor Balfour dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and David Yurman jewelry. Mandy is wearing a Johanna Ortiz dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 01
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 02
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 03
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 04
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 05
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 06
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 07
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 08
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 09
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 10
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 11
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 12
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 13
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 14
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 15
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 16
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 17
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 18
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 19
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 20
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 21
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 22
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 23
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 24
kristen bell katharine mcphee sara bareilles sag aftra event 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Metz, Diane Warren, Katharine McPhee, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore, Renee Olstead, Sara Bareilles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr