Kristen Bell, Katharine McPhee, & Sara Bareilles Perform at SAG-AFTRA Awards Night

A star-studded lineup of performers hit the stage to entertain the crowd at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday (November 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center of the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kristen Bell performed “Just a Spare,” a deleted song from her animated film Frozen and Sara Bareilles sang her original song “If I Dare” from the new movie Battle of the Sexes.

Katharine McPhee sang “Night and Day” off her upcoming jazz album and Renee Olstead sang “Blue Violet.” Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren performed “Stand Up for Something” from the film Marshall.

Mandy Moore was a presenter at the event and she was joined by This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Katharine is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan dress. Sara is wearing an Eleanor Balfour dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and David Yurman jewelry. Mandy is wearing a Johanna Ortiz dress.