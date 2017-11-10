Top Stories
Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 1:22 am

Kristen Stewart Rocks Neon Pink Pants for 'Come Swim' Screening

Kristen Stewart Rocks Neon Pink Pants for 'Come Swim' Screening

Kristen Stewart totally rocks the red carpet as she arrives at a screening of her new movie Come Swim on Thursday night (November 9) at The Landmark in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress and director rocked a bold cat eye, bright pink pants, and a white, lace crop top for the screening of the first short film she’s directed.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Kristen originally debuted the film the 2017 Sundance Film Festival back in January.

15+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart arriving at the premiere…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kristen Stewart

