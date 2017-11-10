Kristen Stewart Rocks Neon Pink Pants for 'Come Swim' Screening

Kristen Stewart totally rocks the red carpet as she arrives at a screening of her new movie Come Swim on Thursday night (November 9) at The Landmark in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress and director rocked a bold cat eye, bright pink pants, and a white, lace crop top for the screening of the first short film she’s directed.

Kristen originally debuted the film the 2017 Sundance Film Festival back in January.

