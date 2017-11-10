Top Stories
Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 2:41 pm

Lionel Richie & Daughter Sofia Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Lionel Richie & Daughter Sofia Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Lionel Richie got support from his daughter Sofia at the 2017 SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards!

The 68-year-old singer and the 19-year-old model hit the red carpet at the event held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday (November 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Lionel wore all black, while Sofia opted for an oversized white blazer and dangling earrings.

It marked the father-daughter duo’s first official appearance together in three years, as well as the first appearance since she confirmed her relationship with Scott Disick in September.

During the ceremony, Michael Keaton presented Lionel with the Recording Artists Inspiration Award for his philanthropic work.

“Congrats on being honored tonight dad,” Sofia shared on Instagram, along with a fun photo of the pair with Lionel‘s girlfriend Lisa Parigi, which you can see here. “You deserve it all. ( Will Smith moment ).”

Also in attendance were Kat Graham, Max Carver, Zelda Williams, Kevin Zegers, and Amber Stevens West.

FYI: Kat is wearing Monse.

Also pictured inside: Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Ted Sarandos, and Judd Apatow.

25+ pictures inside of Lionel Richie, Sofia Richie, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 01
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 02
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 03
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 04
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 05
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 06
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 07
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 08
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 09
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 10
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 11
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 12
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 13
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 14
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 15
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 16
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 17
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 18
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 19
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 20
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 21
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 22
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 23
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 24
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 25
lionel richie and daughter sofia make rare red carpet appearance together 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Stevens West, Kat Graham, Kevin Zegers, Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, Max Carver, Sofia Richie, Zelda Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr