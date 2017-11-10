Lionel Richie & Daughter Sofia Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Lionel Richie got support from his daughter Sofia at the 2017 SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards!

The 68-year-old singer and the 19-year-old model hit the red carpet at the event held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday (November 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Lionel wore all black, while Sofia opted for an oversized white blazer and dangling earrings.

It marked the father-daughter duo’s first official appearance together in three years, as well as the first appearance since she confirmed her relationship with Scott Disick in September.

During the ceremony, Michael Keaton presented Lionel with the Recording Artists Inspiration Award for his philanthropic work.

“Congrats on being honored tonight dad,” Sofia shared on Instagram, along with a fun photo of the pair with Lionel‘s girlfriend Lisa Parigi, which you can see here. “You deserve it all. ( Will Smith moment ).”

Also in attendance were Kat Graham, Max Carver, Zelda Williams, Kevin Zegers, and Amber Stevens West.

FYI: Kat is wearing Monse.

Also pictured inside: Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Ted Sarandos, and Judd Apatow.

