Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 6:59 pm

Louis C.K. Gets Dropped By Manager & Publicist, FX Cuts Ties With His Company

Louis C.K. has been dropped by his management company and publicists following sexual misconduct allegations.

The 50-year-old comedian’s reps at 3 Arts Management confirmed that they have ended their relationship with Louis.

“We have terminated our relationship with Louis C.K. We are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for our staff, clients and the community at large. We are doing a full internal review regarding this situation and are taking additional steps to strengthen our processes and procedures while engaging with our staff to address any concerns about harassment or abuse of power. This behavior is totally unacceptable in all circumstances and must be confronted and addressed,” the company said in a statement.

Additionally, FX has ended their deal with Louis and his production company Pig Newton, saying he will no longer receive compensation on any of the shows they were producing with him.

TBS has also suspended production on his animated comedy series The Cops.

